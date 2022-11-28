Liverpool following 20-year-old Bundesliga player closely

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga club at the end of the season, and he is being followed by a number of Premier League clubs.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are thought to be keen on signing the 20-year-old centre-back, and they have been following him closely during the World Cup.

The highly talented defender has established himself as a key player for the German club since joining them and he has been a part of Croatia’s World Cup squad as well.

The player was linked with a move to the Premier League before he decided to join the Bundesliga outfit and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Liverpool can bring him to England at the end of the season.

Gvardiol is a player with massive potential and he is expected to develop into a world-class defender in the future.

Liverpool could certainly use more quality at the back and the 20-year-old would be a smart long-term acquisition.

The likes of Joe Gomez have not been able to hit top form since returning from injury and experienced defender Joel Matip is expected to leave the club soon.

Jurgen Klopp is left with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as his only reliable centre-backs right now and signing the Croatian would be a wise move.

There is considerable interest in the player right now, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can fend off the competition and secure the 20-year-old’s signature in the coming months.