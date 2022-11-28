Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been spotted spending a lot of time with Jude Bellingham whilst on World Cup duty with England again.

See below as a Liverpool fan account clearly felt it was worth sharing this video clip, with the Reds defender and Borussia Dortmund midfielder chatting a lot and clearly getting on well in their time together with Gareth Southgate’s squad…

Trent and Jude together again ?pic.twitter.com/p5GlWGFKTq — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) November 28, 2022

Bellingham has been confirmed as a top target for Liverpool by reliable transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, and this kind of footage is bound to get fans talking.

The 19-year-old has been superb at the World Cup so far and he looks like he’d be a great fit at Anfield too, where Jurgen Klopp could do with an upgrade on his ageing midfielders.