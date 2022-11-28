Manchester United to monitor potential replacement due to concern over costly Solskjaer signing

Manchester United will reportedly monitor Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic due to ongoing concerns over the poor form of Jadon Sancho.

The England international has not got going since his move to Old Trafford last season, when he was signed from Borussia Dortmund for big money by previous Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sancho cost around £73million at the time, as reported by BBC Sport, but he’s not looked worth that at all so far, so it’s little wonder the club are now weighing up new signings in attack.

According to the Daily Mail, Pulisic is being monitored by the Red Devils, who seem keen to keep their options open due to Sancho’s lack of impact.

Pulisic has struggled in his time at Chelsea, having also initially looked a terrific prospect during a spell at Borussia Dortmund, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United had an interest in signing him on loan during the summer.

MUFC could do well to try reviving Pulisic’s career, but one imagines some fans would rather see a bigger statement signing coming in to replace Sancho.