Man Utd linked with attacker who has contributed to 10 PL goals this season

Belgian international forward Leandro Trossard has been linked with a move away from Brighton and Hove Albion during the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old Belgian international has been in impressive form for the Seagulls this season and he has been linked with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, the 27-year-old has been offered to Manchester United, and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are willing to sign him in January.

Speaking to GMS, Ben Jacobs said: “We’ll have to wait and see whether United decide to look a little bit closer to home and see whether there’s that shorter term and closer to home goalscorer that they might be able to attract. “We know, for example, that Trossard at Brighton is being put in the shop window by his agent. He’s been offered to Manchester United, he’s been offered to Liverpool and he’s been offered to Chelsea. Liverpool are not interested. “Manchester United haven’t really bitten, but given the [Cristiano] Ronaldo situation, we have to wait and see if they consider a player like him, somebody gettable, somebody that is in good form and somebody that can just tide them over and continue the momentum that they’re building under Erik ten Hag between now and the summer, at which point they can then come in for a big name.”

The player will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Brighton have not been able to agree on an extension with the player.

The player has contributed to 10 goals in the Premier League so far this season with seven goals and three assists to his name.

He could prove to be a quality addition to the Manchester United attack. The Red Devils recently terminated the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo and they will need to bring in an alternative when the transfer window opens in January.

Currently, Marcus Rashford is the only reliable goalscorer at the club, and Eric ten Hag cannot afford to depend on him as his only goalscoring option for the remainder of the season.

The likes of Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho have been largely underwhelming and summer signing Antony is still getting to grips with the Premier League.

If Manchester United want to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification, they should look to bring in the right reinforcements when the window opens in January.