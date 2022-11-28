Manchester City star set to start for England as Gareth Southgate rings the changes

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is set to start for England against Wales in third and final World Cup group stage game.

Walker has missed the opening two games due to injury with Kieran Trippier selected to start at right-back. Walker has often played in a more central role for England, but Southgate has opted for a back four so far this tournament.

Now, according to journalist Sami Mokbel, Walker is back fit and is set to start in England’s third game of the group stage.

Kyle Walker in line to make first start of the World Cup against Wales. @MailSport — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) November 28, 2022

It will be interesting to see whether Southgate now switches to a back five to accommodate Walker in a central role, or whether Trippier drops out allowing Walker to slot in at right-back.

After the disappointing performance against the USA on Friday night, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Southgate make wholesale changes.

England still stand a good chance of advancing into the next round of the World Cup, but England fans will be desperate for an improved, more exciting performance as they take on struggling Wales who lost their most recent fixture against Iran.