Manchester United consider recalling loanee to give him first-team spot

Manchester United are considering recalling right-back Ethan Laird from QPR to give him a spot in the first team.

Laird is currently in the middle of his fourth loan spell away from Manchester United. The 21-year-old is currently a regular for Championship side QPR, but Manchester United could consider bringing him back into the first team sooner than expected.

A report from Manchester Evening News has claimed that United are considering recalling Laird from his current loan spell to have a place in the first team. However, the report claims they are only considering recalling Laird if they manage to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Laird has impressed whilst out on loan and with Wan Bissaka struggling to compete with Diogo Dalot for a starting spot, it could be the time for Laird to make the step up.

Offloading Wan-Bissaka seems like the right move for both parties, but there could be a concern as to whether he’s ready to perform in the Premier League. Signing a more ready-made right-back to compete with Dalot could be a smart move, allowing Laird to continue his development elsewhere.