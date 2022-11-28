Club director travels to Tyneside to finalise January deal with Newcastle

Newcastle United reportedly look to be making significant progress on a transfer deal for 19-year-old Argentine talent Maximo Perrone.

The Magpies are set for advanced talks over finalising this deal, with reports stating that Velez Sarsfield director Christian Bassedas recently travelled to England for negotiations.

Newcastle fans will be excited by this potential signing, with Perrone looking a terrific prospect for the future.

We’ve seen Newcastle’s owners invest a lot in some quality signings since their takeover just over a year ago, and this would be another smart investment.

Perrone has shown tremendous promise as a holding midfielder, which is an area of the squad Eddie Howe could do with improving in the near future.