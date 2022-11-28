Newcastle hoping to get deal done for midfielder to help ‘get around FFP rules’

Newcastle are looking to sign Brazilian youngster Andrey Santos to help them get around FFP rules.

90min claimed back in October that Newcastle were in talks to sign Vasco Da Gama youngster Santos.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has claimed that Newcastle are looking to bring in younger talents to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions.

“I think he’s one of a number of younger players they’re looking to bring in, to try and get around the FFP rules. We saw them bring in the guy from Australia, Garang Kuol, 18 years old, and I think this is another player on that kind of wish list,” said Downie, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

