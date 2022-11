Newcastle United look set to land their biggest deal in the club’s history in the 2023/2024 season.

As Newcastle begin to improve on and off the pitch, naturally sponsors are flocking to the North East to get involved with a club on the up.

Now, according to Chronicle Live, Newcastle have ended a current sponsorship early, with a new deal being struck with Noon.com.

The sponsorship with Noon.com is set to bank Newcastle £7.5m, with the company purchasing a sleeve sponsorship.