“Tense situation” in Cameroon World Cup squad as star is excluded for disagreeing with tactical instructions

There has been a tense situation in Cameroon’s World Cup squad, with goalkeeper Andre Onana excluded from the squad after a disagreement with head coach Rigobert Song.

The Inter Milan ‘keeper has been dropped for today’s game against Serbia, and Fabrizio Romano has tweeted about the reason for this, explaining that he refused to change his playing style after talks with Song.

See Romano’s tweet below for details…

André Onana has been removed from Cameroon’s squad. Been told that the reason is a discussion with head coach as he insisted for different style of goalkeeping, more ‘traditional’ ?? #Qatar2022 Onana has no intention to change his style — tense situation & so he’s been excluded. pic.twitter.com/UuoFp3WdLz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 28, 2022

It seems Onana’s preference is to play a rather adventurous game, and get the ball to feet, as is increasingly common for goalkeepers in the modern game.

Song was perhaps understandably concerned about this risky approach but apparently failed to convince the player to adopt a different approach.

Cameroon lost 1-0 to Switzerland in their first group game at this year’s tournament in Qatar, and it’s 0-0 between them and Serbia at the time of writing.

It will be interesting to see if the change in goalkeeper can improve Cameroon’s fortunes.