Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing the Denmark star Andreas Skov Olsen.

According to a report from Het Niuewsblad, the Londoners are keen on signing the player during the January transfer window and they have sent scouts to watch the player in the World Cup.

The 22-year-old is a right winger who can operate as a wing-back as well. He could prove to be a useful addition to Antonio Conte’s side.

Conte is in desperate need of a right-sided wing back and Olsen has the quality to thrive in the Premier League. He would be an upgrade on the likes of Emerson Royal, Matt Doherty and Djed Spence.

All three defenders have been quite mediocre this season and Spurs will need to address that problem in the upcoming window.

Fullbacks are vital to Antonio Conte’s system and Olsen would add a different dimension to the side going forward.

The 22-year-old has 10 goals and four assists to his name across all competitions for club and country this season. He would certainly contribute more than Royal, Doherty and Spence going forward.

Furthermore, his versatility will be an added bonus.

Conte has had to use Dejan Kulusevski as his right winger this season and he is lacking in depth in that area. Olsen can operate as a right winger from time to time as well.

The 22-year-old is yet to reach his peak and he is likely to develop with experience and game time. Conte could help the player fulfil his potential with regular football at the London club.