‘Very frustrated with Jesse Marsch’ – Leeds 192-game star keen on leaving in January

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klick could leave in January after failing to start a league game this season. 

Jesse Marsch opted to sign Tyler Adams and Marc Roca during the summer transfer window, meaning Klich’s game time has been limited.

Now, he looks set to leave the club, with Dean Jones having his say on Klich’s frustration at a lack of minutes this season.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Ghanaian coach takes selfie with Heung-Min Son whilst he cries after World Cup defeat
Newcastle hoping to get deal done for midfielder to help ‘get around FFP rules’
Chelsea transfer target to be cleared for £70m transfer, but two other PL clubs ahead in the race

“It’s just personal preference really. This is the kind of thing that happens when you change manager and Klich has kind of been a victim of that switch.

He is very frustrated, he is looking for a transfer when we get to January, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he ends up getting one,” said Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.