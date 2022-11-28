Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klick could leave in January after failing to start a league game this season.

Jesse Marsch opted to sign Tyler Adams and Marc Roca during the summer transfer window, meaning Klich’s game time has been limited.

Now, he looks set to leave the club, with Dean Jones having his say on Klich’s frustration at a lack of minutes this season.

“It’s just personal preference really. This is the kind of thing that happens when you change manager and Klich has kind of been a victim of that switch.

He is very frustrated, he is looking for a transfer when we get to January, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he ends up getting one,” said Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.