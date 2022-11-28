‘Very poor’, ‘Horrendous…’ – Journalist hits out at West Ham player

Journalist Stefan Bienkowski has slammed West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer for his “horrendous” performance for Germany at the World Cup.

Kehrer started at right-back for Germany at the World Cup as they faced Spain in their second game of the group stage.

The West Ham defender didn’t have the best of games, and that view was shared by journalist Bienkowski.

Kehrer is having a horrendous time of it at right back,” Bienkowski tweeted.

Shortly after, Bienkowski followed that comment up with another tweet. “Hansi Flick’s decision not to bring a single natural or fully fit right-back to Qatar has proved to be a disaster. Süle at fault in that position against Japan. Kehrer very poor tonight. Baku or Henrichs would have at least offered width and stability,” added Bienkowski.

