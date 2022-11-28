Bruno Fernandes delivered an inch-perfect ball into the box with Cristiano Ronaldo claiming he got a faint touch.

Fernandes got the ball out wide and whipped a ball into his former teammate Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward didn’t appear to get a touch before it flew into the net, but that didn’t stop him from running off celebrating the goal.

FIFA officially awarded the goal to Fernandes, but I’m sure Ronaldo will continue to claim it.

Cristiano Ronaldo with the goal of the tournament He tricked the goalkeeper by heading it with his hair. My GOAT ?pic.twitter.com/bAVR6TY8xq — Omar Aref ?? (@LosB1ancos_) November 28, 2022

?? Could that be the goal to see them through to the knockouts? ? Regardless of whether or not he got a touch, Ronaldo is going to claim it!#ITVFootball | #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/DoEawKBHvv — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 28, 2022

Pictures above from BEIN and ITV Football.