(Video) Bruno Fernandes scores from a cross with Cristiano Ronaldo claiming the goal

Bruno Fernandes delivered an inch-perfect ball into the box with Cristiano Ronaldo claiming he got a faint touch.

Fernandes got the ball out wide and whipped a ball into his former teammate Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward didn’t appear to get a touch before it flew into the net, but that didn’t stop him from running off celebrating the goal.

FIFA officially awarded the goal to Fernandes, but I’m sure Ronaldo will continue to claim it.

 

