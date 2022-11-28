(Video) Ghanaian coach takes selfie with Heung-Min Son whilst he cries after World Cup defeat

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2 in the World Cup on Monday afternoon, and Heung-Min Son was devastated, with South Korea’s qualification chances fading.

Despite dominating a large portion of the game and issuing an onslaught on the Ghana goal towards the end of the game, South Korea couldn’t do enough to get a result.

With Son clearly distraught following their defeat, a Ghanaian coach saw the opportunity to get a quick selfie with the Tottenham forward.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Very frustrated with Jesse Marsch’ – Leeds 192-game star keen on leaving in January
Newcastle hoping to get deal done for midfielder to help ‘get around FFP rules’
Chelsea transfer target to be cleared for £70m transfer, but two other PL clubs ahead in the race

Pictures above from BBC Sport.

More Stories Heung-Min Son

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.