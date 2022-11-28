Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2 in the World Cup on Monday afternoon, and Heung-Min Son was devastated, with South Korea’s qualification chances fading.

Despite dominating a large portion of the game and issuing an onslaught on the Ghana goal towards the end of the game, South Korea couldn’t do enough to get a result.

With Son clearly distraught following their defeat, a Ghanaian coach saw the opportunity to get a quick selfie with the Tottenham forward.

A Ghanaian coach took a selfie with Son while he was crying ?pic.twitter.com/Ye3xdCF5KY — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 28, 2022

Pictures above from BBC Sport.