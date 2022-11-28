Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes slotted home a penalty to secure Portugal’s win over Uruguay.

Fernandes himself won the penalty as he attempted to nutmeg Jose Gimenez. Unfortunately for the Uruguay defender, he handled the ball as it went through, and after a VAR check a penalty was given.

Fernandes stepped up to the plate with Cristiano Ronaldo already substituted to grab his second goal of the game and double Portugal’s lead.

Pictures below from BEIN and TSN Sports.

Bruno Fernandes makes no mistake on the penalty! Portugal leads 2-0 and is minutes away from the knockout stage.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3dAFvRlxB3 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 28, 2022