Manchester United midfielder Casemiro scored a sensational half-volley to give Brazil the lead in the World Cup against Switzerland.

Brazil struggled to break Switzerland down for the majority of the game and were growing increasingly frustrated as the game went on.

However, Casemiro popped up in the box late in the game, hitting a sensational half-volley beyond the goalkeeper to give Brazil the lead.

Pictures below from BEIN, FOX Soccer, and ITV Football.

Switzerland will feel unfortunate to have conceded after holding Brazil for so long, but their quality shone through in the end.

