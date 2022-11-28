‘Statement signing’ – Journalist reacts to West Ham signing £350k-a-week star

West Ham have been told that they would be pulling off a “major statement” signing if one of their transfer targets comes off.

The Hammers have recently been linked with a surprise move for Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba, whose future at the Nou Camp looks to be in some doubt.

It remains to be seen what Barca will decide to do with the experienced Spain international, but it could be that there’s an opportunity there for West Ham.

Pete O’Rourke has discussed the possible deal and certainly feels it would represent a big statement by the east London giants if they pull it off.

“David Moyes, I think, is interested in signing a left-back to improve the squad. It would come as a massive surprise if they did pursue a move for Jordi Alba, who is probably coming to the end of his career, but he’s won everything,” O’Rourke told Give Me Sport.

“He’s been a brilliant left-back, one of the best around, so I think it’d be a real statement signing if West Ham did bring him to the London stadium.”