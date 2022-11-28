West Ham have agreement for star but now they’re refusing to pay compensation fee

West Ham United have an agreement in place for the transfer of Brazilian defender Luizao.

However, things could reportedly be stalling as the Hammers are now said to be stalling over paying the player’s compensation fee.

Luizao is due to be out of contract with current club Sao Paulo in the New Year, so there may be an opportunity to snap him up, but it seems his club would still be owed compensation.

This may now be threatening West Ham’s hopes of bringing the talented 20-year-old to the London Stadium, despite the deal having got to a very advanced stage.

WHUFC would do well to find a way around this and finally get the Luizao signing done.

The youngster looks a terrific talent and other big clubs will surely snap him up soon if West Ham don’t.