19-year-old a priority target for Chelsea now, transfer likely to happen

Chelsea are close to finalising the signing of RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku.

According to a report from Dean Jones, the Blues are now looking to sign Russian midfielder Arsen Zakharyan as a priority, and the 19-year-old is likely to move to Stamford Bridge soon.

He said to GMS: “What we know is the Nkunku deal is being pushed through, there’s also the deal for Zakharyan that is being viewed as a priority. So those two are good and likely transfers that will happen, anything else I think is going to probably rely on some players moving out first.”

The young midfielder could prove to be a quality long signing for Chelsea, who are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements right now.

The Blues are expected to lose key players like Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté at the end of the season when their contract expires and players like Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have not been able to perform at a high level this season.

It is imperative that Graham Potter uses the January transfer window to bring in the necessary reinforcements in the middle of the park, and it will be interesting to see if they can complete a deal for Zakharyan over the next few weeks.

The 19-year-old is highly rated around Europe, and he has a big future ahead of him.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has prioritised the signing of young talents along with established individuals since taking over and the 19-year-old could prove to be a smart long-term investment.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter did well to nurture talented young players during his time at Brighton and Hove Albion. He could play a key role in the development of Zakharyan as well.

The youngster will be hoping to fulfil his tremendous potential with regular football at Chelsea.