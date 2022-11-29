West Ham United have been linked with a move for Boulaye Dia.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Salernitana from Villarreal and the Italian outfit have the option to sign him permanently for a fee of around €12 million.

A report from Tutto Salernitana claims that the player has now received an offer from the Hammers.

West Ham could do with attacking reinforcements in the coming months and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off the move in the coming weeks.

Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio have been largely underwhelming this season and David Moyes could do with an upgrade.

It will be interesting to see if Dia is willing to move to the Premier League in January.

The 26-year-old has had an impressive loan spell at Salernitana so far with six goals and two assists to his name. He has done well for Senegal in the World Cup as well, scoring once.

The player is at the peak of his powers and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the London club.

Dia has the physical attributes to thrive in the Premier League as well.

The report adds that West Ham will face competition from Premier League rivals Everton. However, they are the only club to have come forward with an offer.

Salernitana could look to demand around €20 million for the striker after triggering the clause to sign him permanently. It remains to be seen whether the Hammers are prepared to pay their asking price.