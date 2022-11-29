Netherlands international Cody Gakpo is one of the most promising attacking talents in European football right now and the player has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are one of the most interested clubs in signing the 23-year-old and Mikel Arteta is keen on adding the Dutchman to his attack.

Arsenal have done exceedingly well in the Premier League this season and they are currently at the top of the table. However, Arteta’s squad is lacking in depth, and he needs to bring in the right additions during the January transfer window.

The Arsenal manager has had to overuse the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this season and he could use another reliable forward in his front three.

The 23-year-old Dutchman has been in fine from the season, contributing 30 goals (13 goals, 17 assists) for PSV Eindhoven across all competitions.

The player has started the World Cup in red-hot form as well scoring twice for his country.

Gakpo was linked with a move to the Premier League at the start of the season as well, and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners can lure him to London this time around.

Arsenal certainly have the resources to tempt the Dutch club into selling their prized asset and the player is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League as well.

A move to Arsenal would be the ideal step up in the player’s career and playing alongside top-class players in England could help him fulfil his potential.