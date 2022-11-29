€20m World Cup striker has January offer from West Ham

West Ham United are reportedly in the market for a new striker and one option for them could be Senegal’s World Cup front-man Boulaye Dia.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Salernitana from Villarreal, and it’s expected that he’ll soon be making a permanent move.

According to reports in Italy, West Ham are one of the contenders to snap him up, alongside fellow Premier League side Everton.

Dia could give the Hammers an important extra option in attack, with David Moyes’ side not making the best start to the season.

Michail Antonio has struggled to reach his best form, while summer signing Gianluca Scamacca has been slow to settle at the London Stadium.