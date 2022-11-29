Brazilian midfielder wants West Ham to make January bid for him

Marseille midfielder Gerson reportedly wants to move to West Ham United.

That’s according to recent reports in the French media, which claim the midfielder’s talks with Brazilian side Flamengo have broken down, prompting the 25-year-old to look for other opportunities.

Rumoured to be a long-standing target for David Moyes, Gerson, who is believed to be aware of the Scotsman’s interest, is reportedly itching for the Premier League side to make a January offer for him.

Since joining Marseille in 2021, Gerson, who also has four senior international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 61 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 14 goals along the way.