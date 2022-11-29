Club director “can’t rule out resuming talks with Chelsea” over major transfer deal

Chelsea look to be in a good position to seal the transfer of Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, if Fabrizio Romano’s latest tweet is anything to go by.

Romano gave updates on some major Chelsea transfer news in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, which you can read by clicking here, and he’s now tweeted about the latest on Zakharyan’s future.

Romano quotes Dynamo Moscow director Dimitri Gafin as saying the club are open to negotiating for Zakharyan, not ruling out further negotiations with Chelsea, while the transfer news expert adds that the young midfielder wants the move to Stamford Bridge…

Dynamo Moscow director Gafin tells TASS: "We can't rule out resuming talks with Chelsea for Zakharyan. On his alleged contract with Chelsea, we don't know anything about this". ?? #CFC Zakharyan wants Chelsea move, club now still working to sign him in 2023. pic.twitter.com/ziyvNT57vT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 29, 2022

Zakharyan looks a terrific prospect and he’d surely have a positive impact at Chelsea, who could do with making changes in midfield in the near future.

Both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho look a little past their best, and the pair of them will also be out of contract at the end of this season.

If Zakharyan lives up to his full potential, he could surely end up being an ideal long-term replacement for a ball-playing midfielder like Jorginho.