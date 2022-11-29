Exclusive: Chelsea still “appreciate” summer transfer window target

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez is one of the players Chelsea “appreciate”, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing, exclusively on CaughtOffside’s Substack.

The Mexico international has shone in his time in the Eredivisie and was wanted by Chelsea last summer, though his club were understandably keen not to sell.

It was a difficult few months for Ajax as they lost their manager Erik ten Hag to Manchester United, with the Dutch tactician then raiding his old club for the signings of Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

Alvarez looks like the next big name who could leave Ajax for the Premier League, according to Romano, as he expects a race for his signature in 2023.

The transfer news expert did not explicitly say whether or not Chelsea would try for the 25-year-old again, but it seems that he will likely be one of the options they consider as they still admire the player.

“Edson Alvarez is also one of the players Chelsea appreciate, but talks are not ongoing now,” Romano said.

“It’s been quiet since August but I’m sure that in 2023 many clubs will keep an eye on him in the Premier League. Chelsea tried to sign him in the summer but Ajax were clear they did not want to sell, and it could remain a difficult deal.”

Romano added that CFC could repeat their trick with Christopher Nkunku with other transfer targets.

“Overall, Chelsea can be surprising as they have Todd Boehly making decisions on transfers, but now also a new board with Joe Shields, Laurence Stewart, Paul Winstanley and soon Christopher Vivell to plan for new signings,” he said.

“So everything is open, they will be very active on future plans. I would not be surprised if they try again something like they’ve done with the early move for Nkunku.”