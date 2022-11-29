Exclusive: Chelsea ace has been wanted by Euro giants for years but here’s why transfer broke down last summer

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has been a long-term target for AC Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that Ziyech remains a player admired by the Milan board, though there have not been any recent talks over a deal.

It also seems unlikely for the moment that the Morocco international could be involved in any kind of deal involving Rafael Leao, according to Romano.

Milan were keen to sign Ziyech in the summer, but were unsure about meeting Chelsea’s demands of a permanent deal, rather than a loan.

“There are always rumours about Hakim Ziyech and AC Milan, it’s almost three years no,” Romano said.

“But there are no negotiations ongoing for Ziyech to Milan or to involve Ziyech in a deal for Rafael Leao.

“Hakim is appreciated by the Milan board but they didn’t want to proceed with a permanent transfer also last summer, Chelsea only wanted a permanent deal and so nothing happened.”

It remains to be seen what will happen next with the former Ajax winger, who has struggled to make much of an impact in his time at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech clearly has great technique and ability, but he’s never quite looked at home with the playing style at Chelsea, so a new challenge might be the best move for him in the near future.