Chelsea’s talks with Mason Mount over a new contract are ongoing, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The England international’s current deal with the Blues is due to expire in the summer of 2024, so it could be wise for the club to sort this out as soon as possible.

It seems to be taking time, however, but Romano has provided a reassuring update, saying that both sources close to Chelsea and to the player seem to have denied talk of their negotiations breaking down.

Discussing Mount’s future, Romano said: “I’m told there are still negotiations ongoing between Chelsea and Mason Mount. Many of the rumours on salary offer and similar have been denied by sources close to both Chelsea and the player.

“It’s still an open negotiation and Todd Boehly really wants Mount to stay. Let’s see in the next weeks.”

It’s fair to say Mount has not been at his best this season, but most Chelsea fans will surely want to see the 23-year-old stay at the club for the long term.

Mount came up through Chelsea’s academy and became a key first-team player at a young age, helping the west London giants win the Champions League by setting up Kai Havertz’s decisive goal in the 2021 final win over Manchester City.