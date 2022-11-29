Exclusive: Chelsea beat “many clubs” to Christopher Nkunku transfer

Chelsea have everything agreed for the transfer of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, and Fabrizio Romano has praised the Blues’ fine work on this deal in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Nkunku looks set to join the Blues in the summer, having already had his medical with the club, and with everything else agreed between all parties, according to Romano.

The transfer news expert also says Chelsea saw off competition from many other clubs to get this signing done, so fans of the west London giants can certainly be glad their club was able to win the race for this in-demand talent.

Discussing the Nkunku to Chelsea transfer, Romano said: “The deal is agreed between all parties: Chelsea, Leipzig and player with his agent Pini Zahavi. The agreement is there, it’s finally guaranteed now.

“I think it’s good business, Nkunku is an excellent player and many clubs wanted him; Graham Potter approved this signing too but the position he plays will depend on future signings, it’s too early to say right now.”

Chelsea need Nkunku to be a success after a series of poor signings in attack in recent times, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner flopping at Stamford Bridge, while Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic have not done much better.

With 35 goals last season, the France international certainly looks like he should be an upgrade on these under-performing forwards, and many fans will no doubt wish he could join earlier than next summer.