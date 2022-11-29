United States forward Christian Pulisic has shared a hilarious reaction to his side qualifying for the World Cup Round of 16.

The Chelsea forward netted the USA’s only goal of the night against Iran to finish second-placed in Group B.

Whilst finishing the strike, he clashed with Iran’s goalkeeper and went down injured in the process. Pulisic then returned to the pitch to see out the final few minutes of the first half, before being substituted at halftime.

It was later confirmed the 24-year-old had been taken to hospital for an abdominal injury – but he was able to spark up the energy to send his teammates a message for seeing out the win.

Take a look at the goalscorer’s message below: