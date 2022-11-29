World Cup star advised to pick Arsenal or Liverpool over Manchester United transfer

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo is enjoying an outstanding World Cup at the moment, and it looks like he’s sure to attract plenty of transfer interest in the near future.

Gakpo has performed well for PSV at club level and is now shining brightly on the biggest stage of international football with some hugely impressive form for his country in Qatar.

Discussing his fellow Dutchman’s situation, former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel has named Liverpool or Arsenal as fine moves for the player if the opportunity arises.

Babel also mentions links with Manchester United, but it seems he feels Gakpo would be better off choosing a move to Anfield or the Emirates Stadium than to Old Trafford.

“We’re seeing a lot of interest in Gakpo around Europe and a lot of rumours about what he does next,” Babel told The Athletic. “He’s 23 and I’m curious to see if PSV can hold onto him until the end of the season.

“They are third in the Eredivisie but three points off the top. If they want to win the league they will need to keep him as he’s assisting, he’s scoring, and he’s always involved with his team’s attacks.

“You see him linked to clubs in England, such as Manchester United. Everyone has the right price so let’s see how he develops in the tournament. He has shown enough quality that he is ready for the next step, whether it’s in January or next summer.

“As a Liverpool fan, I would tell him to go to Liverpool if they make an approach! Arsenal would also be an incredible team for him, with the current manager and the project that they’re building. He has to follow his heart.”

Gakpo could be an important addition to the Liverpool squad right now, with Jurgen Klopp struggling since losing Sadio Mane in the summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, lack depth behind the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, so there’s surely a role for Gakpo to come in and give them another goal threat that could help keep them at the top of the table.

Still, United also surely need a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, and arguably an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial.