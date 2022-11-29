Crystal Palace to make transfer decision on star’s future ahead of January

Crystal Palace are set to make a decision on Malcolm Ebiowei’s immediate future.

That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon, who has claimed the Eagles are weighing up the possibility of loaning the talented 19-year-old out amid strong interest being shown in him from clubs in the Championship.

Hull City are believed to be the club who are expressing the most desire to sign the young winger and Patrick Vieira is understood to be close to making a final decision over whether or not to let him leave on loan during the January transfer window.

Since joining Palace on a free transfer from Derby County in the summer, Ebiowei has gone on to feature in five first-team matches but has failed to register a single goal or assist at senior level.