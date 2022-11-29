England qualify for World Cup knockout rounds with emphatic 3-0 win vs Wales

England will play Senegal in the World Cup’s Round of Last 16 on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions played Wales in their final Group B game.

A goal from Phil Foden and a brace from Marcus Rashford, including a stunning free kick, sealed England’s place at the top of the group and now means they’ll face off against Group A runners-up Senegal on the weekend.

Rashford’s second goal not only gave England a three-goal advantage, but it was also the country’s 100th goal at the World Cup finals.

Wales, on the other hand, will now head home after finishing rock-bottom of the group on just one point.

Iran are Group B’s other casualty and after securing just three points, finished third.

The USA, who beat Iran 1-0 in their last group game, will join England in the prestigious tournament’s knockout phase. Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT will now play Louis Van Gaal’s Netherlands on Saturday.

England’s Round of Last 16 game against Senegal, which is set to take place at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on ITV.