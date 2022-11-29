Man City & Man Utd stars expected to start for England against Wales tonight

England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly set to make some changes to his starting XI for tonight’s World Cup clash with Wales.

The Three Lions started this tournament brightly with a 6-2 win over Iran in their first game, but there were major concerns with how they played in their next game, a 0-0 draw with the USA.

This seems to have prompted Southgate to change things a bit for today’s game, with Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail tweeting below that Manchester City star Phil Foden finally looks set to be given a start at this World Cup, while Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford should also be in the team…

Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford in line to start for England versus Wales tonight. Jude Bellingham also set to play in three man midfield. Story on @MailSport — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) November 29, 2022

Foden has been a joy to watch for Man City in recent times, and many fans were surprised not to see him getting more playing time so far in Qatar.

The 22-year-old will now have a bit of a limited window in which to make an impression, but if he can take his chance against Wales tonight that would surely do him the world of good in terms of keeping his place in the knockout stages, provided England go through.