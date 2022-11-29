According to recent reports, the family members of Iran’s men’s national team have been threatened with ‘violence and torture’ should the players refuse to sing the country’s national anthem on Tuesday when they play the USA in Group B’s final Matchday.

That’s according to a recent report from America’s CNN, who claim the families of Iran’s men’s World Cup squad have been told they will face imprisonment and torture if the players fail to ‘behave themselves’.

The outlet claim to have spoken to a security source who suggested the team’s refusal to sing their national anthem in their opening game against England forced a meeting between the squad and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The security source is reported to have said that the player’s families would face ‘violence and torture’ if they refused to sing their anthem again, or if they joined in with any political protest against the country’s Tehran regime.

Although the players did sing their national anthem before their 2-0 victory against Wales last Friday, there are still concerns the state of Iran could punish the players for their anti-Tehran regime gesture.

CNN’s security source revealed how ‘dozens of officers from the IRGC’ have been drafted in to monitor the Iranian players’ behaviour. The squad are also not allowed to socialise outside their professional circle or meet with foreigners.

“There are a large number of Iranian security officers in Qatar collecting information and monitoring the players,” the source said.