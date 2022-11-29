Inter Milan now want ‘special’ Leeds player after his recent performances

Inter Milan are reportedly emerging as surprise suitors for the potential transfer of Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

The USA international has impressed since moving to Elland Road in the summer and is also now showing what he can do at the biggest stage in this winter’s World Cup.

Adams looks like he has what it takes to play for one of Europe’s biggest clubs, and it will be interesting to see if Inter step up their interest in the 23-year-old in the near future.

It seems Adams’ form at the World Cup has really captured Inter’s attention, so it could end up being a bit of an issue for Leeds that he’s really responded to the pressure of the spotlight in Qatar.