Journalist claims Manchester United are favourites to land 23-yr-old star

Manchester United have linked with a move for the Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form for PSV Eindhoven this season and he has been quite impressive for the Netherlands during the World Cup as well.

The winger has 13 goals and 17 assists across all competitions at the club level this season and he has managed to find the score sheet twice in the World Cup.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Manchester United can be considered favourites to sign the Dutch international in the upcoming window.

He said to GMS: “I think you’d have to consider them favourites, but at the moment everyone else is in the race, that’s probably what makes it so interesting. United are linked most heavily and they have made the most progress in terms of knowing what’s needed to be done.”

Gakpo was linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window as well, but PSV Eindhoven managed to hold on to him.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can lure the player away from Eredivisie when the transfer window opens in January.

The Premier League side are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements, especially after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old had his contract terminated earlier this month after an explosive interview criticising the club hierarchy and manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager needs to bring in a quality goal scorer in January and Gakpo could prove to be a quality long-term attention.

The 23-year-old is yet to reach his peak and he is likely to improve further. He could prove to be an asset for Manchester United for the foreseeable future.

Gakpo can operate anywhere across the front three, and he could share the goalscoring burden with Marcus Rashford during the second half of the campaign.