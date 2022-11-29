Leeds withdraw contract extension for ‘fan favourite’; he is on verge of Elland Road exit

Leeds United seem to have made a dramatic U-turn during contract negotiations with Cody Drameh.

Reports now state that the Yorkshire outfit have withdrawn their contract offer to the youngster, who is now edging closer and closer to leaving Elland Road in January.

Drameh is highly rated and losing him could be a mistake, but it now seems that that is the most likely outcome after contract talks broke down.

The 20-year-old had looked set to agree terms, but with the saga dragging on it seems that offer is now no longer on the table for him.

It will be interesting to see where Drameh ends up next but he could be a fine signing for other Premier League clubs.

