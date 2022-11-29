Leeds scout ‘phenomenal’ WC attacker who is lightning quick, on long-term radar at Elland Road

Leeds United are reportedly scouting Real Valladolid attacker Gonzalo Plata, who is currently representing his country Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

That’s according to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, who claims the 22-year-old winger, who is rapidly paced, has been on the Whites’ shortlist for the last year.

Although joining Real Valladolid in the summer, Plata has been on Jesse Marsch’s radar for some time and now in action for Ecuador in Qatar, the Whites are believed to have sent scouts to watch him more closely.

Speaking to GiveMeSport recently, Jacobs said: “Leeds are one club that have scouted him and have kept him on a longer-term radar. They have done that since last season, when he was still a loanee, but chose not to move.

“Part of the reason for that is because he wasn’t playing in La Liga at that point and the goalscoring form hasn’t translated into the top division in Spain as far as he’s concerned.

“That’s going to be one to watch because it’s one thing, last season, having that goalscoring run, which is very valuable as a winger. Anybody that can add assists, goals and has his pace is obviously going to be on the radar, but Real Valladolid are in La Liga this season and it’s been a step up.

“I think, therefore, it’s a wait-and-see mentality as far as a club like Leeds are concerned and they’re not the only one as well.”