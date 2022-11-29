Leicester City in talks to land Serie A super winger

Leicester City are reportedly in talks over bringing Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga to the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have not made the best start to the season, so could do with making some changes to their squad when the opportunity arises in January.

Boga has done well since leaving Chelsea as a youngster, impressing with both Sassuolo and current club Atalanta in Serie A.

Could we now see him back in England? According to reports, Leicester are actively negotiating a bid for the 25-year-old winger.

Leicester were also interested in Boga in the summer, and it seems they’re trying again for the Ivory Coast international this winter, according to La Repubblica.

Fiorentina are another team showing an interest in signing Boga, so it will be interesting to see the player’s preference.