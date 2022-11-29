Talks planned: Liverpool to approach reps of €50m star over potential transfer after the World Cup

Liverpool are reportedly planning transfer talks over PSV forward Cody Gakpo once he’s done representing the Dutch national team at the World Cup.

The in-form 23-year-old has been a joy to watch so far this season, putting in some superb displays for PSV before continuing that form on the biggest stage at this winter’s tournament in Qatar.

According to Voetbal International, Liverpool are now planning to talk with Gakpo’s representatives in the near future, as they join what could be a hotly contested race for his signature, which they claim would likely cost around €50million.

Fabrizio Romano has previously written exclusively for CaughtOffside about Manchester United being in the race for Gakpo, but with a lot of competition looking likely.

Liverpool could also do well to snap up an exciting young talent like Gakpo, having suffered since losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in the summer.

The Reds will also eventually need to think about a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, while the jury is still out on Darwin Nunez since his move from Benfica.

Arsenal are another name recently linked with Gakpo by 90min, so it will be interesting to see which offers come in and which ones look most tempting to the Netherlands international.