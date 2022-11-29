Cristiano Ronaldo texted Piers Morgan to say it was his goal for Portugal against Uruguay

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo apparently texted Piers Morgan to insist that he should’ve been awarded the goal for Portugal against Uruguay last night.

The 37-year-old thought he’d headed in a cross from Bruno Fernandes to make it 1-0 in their World Cup clash, but the goal was later given to Fernandes as it looks like his cross went all the way in without anyone getting a touch on it.

Still, Ronaldo apparently still feels he got the slightest contact on the ball, so it should’ve been his goal.

And, as Ronaldo does these days when he’s not happy about something, he seemingly got in touch with Piers Morgan to complain about it, according to ex-USMNT captain Alexi Lalas, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“I was just with Piers Morgan and he said that Cristiano texted him from the locker room saying that he believes that it touched his head. So, uhm, who knows,” Lalas said.

Ronaldo has had a good World Cup so far, despite his Man Utd contract being terminated after his recent controversial interview on TalkTV.

The veteran Portuguese forward seems to be putting those issues behind him as he focuses on what will surely be his last World Cup in this year’s tournament in Qatar.