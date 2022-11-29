Manchester United to be given brief window to clinch €45million transfer

Manchester United could reportedly only have a brief window in which to seal the transfer of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae next summer.

The South Korea international has shone in Serie A since he moved to Napoli from Fenerbahce in the summer, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him move again in the near future.

Man Utd have been linked with Kim in recent times, as noted by The United Stand, who spoke to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano about the player’s situation.

See their tweet below, as Romano supposedly told them Kim will only briefly be available for around €45million, which will be his release clause for just two weeks next July…

Napoli centre back Kim Min Jae [linked with #mufc] has a release clause of around €45 million, that is only active for around two weeks next July. [@FabrizioRomano, United Stand YT] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) November 29, 2022

The 26-year-old could be a bargain for that price, and it will be interesting to see if United or other top clubs take this opportunity.

One imagines the Red Devils would benefit from bringing in another defensive option after the loss of form of Harry Maguire in the last couple of years.