Manchester United eyeing World Cup star who could be cleared for €40m transfer

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon at the World Cup as they continue their search for a possible new signing in goal.

The 25-year-old has impressed with Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, and he could be the perfect long-term replacement for the ageing David de Gea as number one in Erik ten Hag’s side.

According to Relevo, Man Utd are keeping tabs on Simon, while their report also notes that Diogo Costa has been on their radar in recent times.

The report adds that Athletic could be ready to listen to offers for Simon, who would likely cost around €40million.

De Gea still looks as though he has plenty to offer the Red Devils, but at the same time it perhaps makes sense for Ten Hag to consider his options in that position.

Simon looks like he could shine for a bigger club, and he could be the right choice for United, even if De Gea still has a role to play.

The risk for MUFC is that if they wait any longer to try signing a new ‘keeper, the likes of Simon and Costa could end up being snapped up by their rivals.