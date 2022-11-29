(Video) Marcus Rashford lauds England squad’s ambition after qualifying to Round of 16

England National Team
Posted by

England are Group B winners after beating Wales 3-0 in their final group-stage match. 

A brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Phil Foden secured all three points and progression to the next round on the night after a dominant display from the Three Lions.

The Manchester United forward netted an outstanding free-kick and displayed his skilful abilities with the buildup to his second goal. He will have given Gareth Southgate a lot of thinking to do when he considers his starting 11.

Next up for Three Lions

England face Senegal on Sunday, December 4. Senegal finished second in their group and became AFCON champions in 2021, so the tie will be a difficult one.

Rashford weighed in on the team’s spirit and ambition after tonight’s win. Watch the Player of the Match’s comments below:

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.

