Newcastle closing in on superb deal for South American star as shrewd £12m transfer nears

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United are reportedly edging closer to an exciting £12million transfer deal for Argentine talent Maximo Perrone.

The 19-year-old has shone for Velez Sarsfield in recent times, showing that he’s already a key part of their first-team.

Newcastle have been in talks over a deal in recent times and it seems things are now at an advanced stage, according to reports.

This comes as Eddie Howe recently hinted the Magpies would be able to keep on spending this January whilst keeping on side in terms of Financial Fair Play regulations.

“I think that is unsustainable, Financial Fair Play, I know it is mentioned a lot. That will guarantee that,” Howe explained via Chronicle Live.

“I think you have to be mindful of that fact. That’s where we need to improve, to make sure we don’t have to go to the transfer market and spend that money. Can we produce more of our own players? Can we improve everything we deliver?

“Not just transfers. It can be very difficult for all clubs to spend that money on a consistent basis.

“We go into the next window knowing it will be very different to the last one. No two windows are the same. We know we are going to have to control our spending for sure.”

