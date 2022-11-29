Manchester United are reportedly at the early stages of talks over a transfer deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuador international has shone since arriving in the Premier League, and is now also enjoying some impressive form for his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Caicedo looks like he’d be a terrific addition to help strengthen Man Utd’s midfield, and it’s not too surprising to see he’s now being talked up as one of the Red Devils’ priority targets, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report adds that Brighton won’t let Caicedo go on the cheap, however, with the 21-year-old’s asking price likely to be around €60million.

It seems discussions are at an early stage, with more to become clear with the player’s future after the World Cup, according to Todo Fichajes.

United are still a work-in-progress under new manager Erik ten Hag, with further signings surely needed to help him put his own stamp on this squad.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen were two midfield signings for MUFC in the summer, and there’s surely room for Caicedo as well.

Fabrizio Romano has previously stated United were in for Caicedo in the summer, and that he could see the youngster being a good signing for Chelsea.