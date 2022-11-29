The Netherlands and Senegal have become the two latest two countries to reach the 2022 World Cup’s knockout rounds.

The two nations, both drawn together in Group A, alongside hosts Qatar and Ecuador, have progressed to the prestigious tournament’s Round of Last 16.

After beating Senegal 2-0, drawing 1-1 against Ecuador and claiming another 2-0 victory over Qatar earlier today, Louis Van Gaal’s Netherlands topped the group with seven points.

Senegal’s route to the competition’s knockout phase was a little less straightforward though. The Africans, after suffering an opening defeat against the Netherlands, looked likely to crash out.

However, turning their form around, the Africans, who are without Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane, went on to win their two remaining group games against Qatar and Ecuador, respectively.

MORE: Exclusive: Stan Collymore predicts England lineup vs Wales and gives score prediction

Tuesday afternoon’s kickoff between Senegal and Ecuador was arguably the Group’s pick of the bunch. Having successfully converted a spot kick in the match’s first half, Watford’s Ismaila Sarr fired his country into the lead, but Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caciedo managed to pull one back just before the 70th minute.

With Ecuador needing just a point to snatch the second spot, all the pressure was back on Senegal. However, responding in emphatic fashion, Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly popped up with what turned out to be a tournament-saving strike just two minutes later.

The former Napoli centre-back’s goal was enough to keep his country in the competition and will now set up a mouth-watering knockout tie against the winner of England’s Group B, which also contains Wales, Iran and the USA.