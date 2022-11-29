Newcastle to make surprise swoop for £34m Premier League flop

Newcastle United are reportedly set to make a transfer swoop for Juventus striker Moise Kean.

The Italy international notably flopped in his time at Everton, but has had some success elsewhere in Europe, prompting Newcastle to look into signing him this January.

It remains to be seen how much Kean would cost, but he’s moved for big money in the past and could do so again.

Newcastle have plenty to spend, and brought in more big names like Sven Botman and Alexander Isak this summer.

Kean would surely be another welcome addition to the squad, though it could also be a gamble as he’ll have to do a lot better than his last spell in the Premier League.

