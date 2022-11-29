Portuguese federation to present evidence to FIFA that goal was Cristiano Ronaldo’s

The Portuguese Federation will reportedly present evidence to FIFA to prove that Cristiano Ronaldo scored his team’s first goal against Uruguay, not Bruno Fernandes.

It seems Portugal are eager for Ronaldo to be given this goal, with the 37-year-old initially looking like he got the faintest of touches with his head before it went in.

Upon looking at it again, however, FIFA eventually gave the goal to Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, whose cross looked to have gone all the way in.

It remains to be seen what the verdict will be, but it’s clear Ronaldo wants the goal, with reports also emerging that he texted Piers Morgan to insist he got the final touch.

This seems like fairly typical Ronaldo behaviour, with the former Man Utd forward desperate to get the individual glory at every step of the way of this World Cup.